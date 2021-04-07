STAR voting takes this a step further, with two parts to each race. (STAR stands for "score then automatic runoff.") First, voters give each candidate a rating of 0 to 5 points, or stars. The two candidates with the most stars make it to the second round, an automatic runoff where each ballot counts as one vote, as in traditional elections. To win a ballot's vote, one candidate in the runoff must have a higher star score than the other (say, 5 stars to 2 stars). If there's a tie on a ballot (3 stars to 3 stars), then the voter is deemed to have abstained.