The 16 Best Brewery Burgers in Portland

Rogue's burger is a half-pounder ($13 with chips, fries or tots) made with Kobe-style beef, and has a pleasant gameyness. With typical Rogueishness, the pub calls it the "World's Greatest Burger." (It is not.) It's served on a Pearl Bakery bun, which was dried out by the time we got it just before close, and it's said to have "wasabi mayo" but that didn't read for me.