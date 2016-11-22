Not every classic Christmas movie is about warmth, joy and presents. George Bailey (James Stewart) is filled with despair, on the brink of committing suicide, when his guardian angel reveals to him how he's impacted the lives of the people in the small community of Bedford Falls by showing him what a miserable state they'd all be in if he had never been born. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., 503-223-4527, mcmenamins.com. 5 pm. Also Dec. 23-24. $4 adult, $3 child.