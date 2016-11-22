WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
Earthquake Hurricane 100
Earthquake Hurricane has become Portland's premier weekly comedy night, and continues for the 100th damn time. Current hosts Katie Nguyen, Alex Falcone, Bri Pruett and Anthony Lopez always bring it, and expect top-shelf guests for this milestone. The Liquor Store, 3341 SE Belmont St., earthquakehurricane.com. 7 pm.
A Good Cheer Holiday Party
Whoever said rock 'n' roll is dead never perused the catalog of Good Cheer Records, the local label run by WW contributor Blake Hickman. Specializing in DIY punk, power pop and emo, it's single-handedly keeping the local all-ages scene vital. Rescheduled because of Snowpocalypse, tonight's showcase features some of the best acts on its roster, including Turtlenecked and ex-Shaky Hand Mayhaw Hoons. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639. 7 pm. $7 advance, $10 day of show. All ages.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
The Big Lebowski on 35 mm
You know, it's just, like, our opinion, man, that the Coen brothers' 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski should be watched by everyone at least once. Luckily for you little-achievers, Clinton Street Theater is screening the flick that has inspired a thousand stoner cousins to buy a rug, on 35 mm for the entire week of Christmas. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 503-238-5588. 7:30 pm, through Dec. 26. $8.
Cheer the Fuck Up: An OK Chorale Pop Songs Sing-Along
Like to sing, but aren't what might be called "stage ready"? Instead of massacring "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at Alibi, consider hiding your pitchiness in a roomful of other happy amateurs with this drop-in choir. Tonight's special holiday show features vaguely seasonal material from the likes of Fleet Foxes and Brian Wilson. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895. 7:30 pm. $18 advance, $20 day of show.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Blazers are treading water in the Western Conference, while the Spurs remain unkillable cyborgs. But if there's any game Portland should get up for, it's the holiday homecoming of our old pal LaMarcus. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771. 7 pm. $31-$116.
Christmas Eve Eve: A Night of Barrel-Aged Beers
Christmas Eve Eve isn't a thing. It's just a useless buffer day before the stuff that matters. So fuck it, just drink beer. As a matter of fact, you should drink extremely strong beer, and lots of it—beer that has nuzzled with liquor left seeping into wood. BeerMongers, 1125 SE Division St., thebeermongers.com. 3 pm-midnight.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
Blow Pony's Christ-Mess
'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the club, every heathen was a-freakin', getting lit like a mug. Portland's biggest queer dance night survived a tumultuous year—for itself and the LGBTQ community at large—and celebrates by giving the faithful the gift of being hungover at Grandma's house the next morning. Worth it. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., 503-206-7630. 9 pm. $7. 21+.
Latke Ball
Christmas Eve and the Hanukkah kickoff are the same day this year—which means it's pretty much interfaith party time. Goy friends of Hanukkah revelers are expressly invited to get down and also maybe get some potato pancakes at B'nai B'rith's Hanukkah party at the Doug Fir, with dancing, liquor and a photo booth. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663. 8 pm-midnight. $18 advance, $25 at the door.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
Ugly Sweater Contest at Spyce Gentlemen's Club
From DJ Dick Hennessy, creator of the Strip Club Haunted House, comes another inappropriate yet hard to resist holiday event. Wear your ugliest sweater to the club on Christmas night, which also happens to be a Sunday. You could win $1,000. Spyce Gentleman's Club, 210 NW Couch St., spyceclub.com. 9 pm.
Dickens Christmas
The Feisty Lamb is like the world's weirdest dinner party in an art loft—here, it goes literary Christmas Day, promising a take on Dickens' famous feast of "turkeys, geese, game, poultry, brawn, great joints of meat, sucking pigs, long wreaths of sausages, mince pies, plum puddings, barrels of oysters," etc. The Feisty Lamb, 2174 W Burnside St., 503-206-4253. 5-9 pm. Reserve at thefeistylamb@gmail.com.
MONDAY, DEC. 26
It's a Wonderful Life
Not every classic Christmas movie is about warmth, joy and presents. George Bailey (James Stewart) is filled with despair, on the brink of committing suicide, when his guardian angel reveals to him how he's impacted the lives of the people in the small community of Bedford Falls by showing him what a miserable state they'd all be in if he had never been born. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., 503-223-4527, mcmenamins.com. 5 pm. Also Dec. 23-24. $4 adult, $3 child.
Bachxing Day
What cannabis is today in Portland, coffee was in Leipzig in J.S. Bach's day—a pleasure no longer forbidden, but still regarded with suspicion among old-fashioned prudes. As part of its annual all-Bach celebration, Classical Revolution PDX joins with a like-minded group, Opera on Tap, to perform Bach's "Coffee Cantata." Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., curiouscomedy.org. 7 pm. Free.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
Flying Fruitcake
Blow off that holiday steam and enjoy a good cathartic laugh at this seasonal comedy show featuring aerial dancers and improv comedy based on personal holiday stories from the audience. Just make sure your grandma's not there. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., curiouscomedy.org. 7:30 pm. $15 advance, $18 day of show. All ages.
Aminé
When 2016 began, the only people who'd heard of Adam Aminé Daniel were his buddies from Benson High School. Then "Caroline" happened and everything changed. He went viral, got signed and played The Tonight Show. No Portland artist had a bigger year, and he'll put an exclamation point on it tonight with his biggest hometown show yet. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages.
