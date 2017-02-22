But the production's strongest moments are when the company does depart from the original choreography. At the ball, where Siegfried must find someone to marry, an ensemble character that would normally be a jester becomes the prince's wingman. The ball's foreign visitors provide an opportunity for an array of traditional Russian- and Spanish-inspired costumes, and some of the production's most virtuosic choreography: When an imposter of Odette shows up, she and Siegfried take turns leaping around the stage and performing endless twirls.