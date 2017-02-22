To do this, they largely rely on gender norms. The men wear robes that reveal hairy, masculine chests, while the women resemble powdered, radiant sirens, often perched over their stage–basically a California king bed–reeling in their male counterparts with seductive wails. Soloists Kate Farrar and Lindsay Ohse pick on men in the audience by sitting next to them in order to serenade them into the spirit. Ryan Thorn, one of the male soloists, charms the audience by sustaining a playful smile as he jumps around the stage, occasionally tugging a blanket over himself after belting a provocative baritone.