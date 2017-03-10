Bag & Baggage didn't plan to stage Brontë in a public library. But weeks before the show about the three Brontë sisters opened, the company was informed of the pending sale of the Venetian Theatre, its venue for more than a decade. With limited venue options in Hillsboro, the significantly smaller Hillsboro Brookwood Library was its best bet. So in the company's immersive production, the Brontë sisters lead the audience past bookshelves displaying a Star Wars novel and posters of Nathan Fillion and Taylor Swift.