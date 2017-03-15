Based on a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (whose work, coincidentally, is the subject of Profile Theatre's current season), the plot revolves around the ominous return of Nina Rosario (Jade Tate), who has just been suspended after her first year on scholarship at Stanford. There is no clear protagonist, but she and Dominican bodega owner Usnavi (Curtis Gonzalez) command the show, and people from the surrounding community tend to be glued to their storylines.