But something ugly is lurking behind the curtain of the stage within a stage. Even when they're not performing, the women must always be on: We watch the intimate process of preparing their outfits as they adjust their wigs and tie their corsets, always preparing for the next play. The period costumes are elaborate and stunning, and there's multiple costume changes between the shows performed within the show. The cast speaks in an English accents, and the dialogue references Restoration period speech more than replicates it—though there's some Old World phrasing, it's not like deciphering Shakespeare.