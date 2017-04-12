Hand2Mouth artistic director Jonathan Walters, who directs the play, seems prepared to confront the depth of that loss. He's keyed into the play's time-hopping by blurring the line between past and present—in one scene, Andrea talks to her mother on an old-fashioned crank telephone. Despite the tragedy at the core of Berlin Diary, his rendition will have a "magical" quality, which may explain its use of what he describes as "puppetlike, little wooden blocks" that become gravestones and glow.



Walters remembers Stolowitz telling him that her family is "sort of complicated, and people don't really see each other that much," and that she wondered if that's "just the way it is, or is it because of the past, the things that broke our family apart and scattered us to the wind." Even if the play leaves that question unanswered, Stolowitz is clear about Berlin Diary's personal significance. "It's not a story about a man who has to flee Nazi Germany and go to New York and start his life over," she says. "It's a story about a woman who is trying to figure out what her family history is so she can make the family she wants to have."