Created by an Ivy League-educated theater artist and a history academic, Smith's work is definitely high concept. But it's not esoteric. Within the confines of a small stage that's an illuminated, white rectangle, Smith performs Rodney King barefoot with a microphone as his only prop. The play ends with King's speech, but starts with Willie D's "Fuck Rodney King," an anti-pacifist anthem with lines like "You can't lead the black struggle/ And be friends with the enemy." In between, Smith fervently rolls out poetic lines that evoke moments from King's life, from his childhood, to his brutal beating by the LAPD, to his struggle with public attention and addiction, to his death at 47.