Next to Duato's work, Pickett's pieces definitely seem over-the-top, but they don't lack detail. Particularly when it comes to duets, Pickett has an astonishing ability to create nameless characters. In Terra, there's a recurring duet danced by Xuan Cheng and Michael Linsmeier that's extremely delicate. When Linsmeier lifts her into the air, Cheng pulses her legs and arms in sync with strings plucked in the score. Rather than being dipped by Linsmeier, Cheng appears to fall backwards into his arms. But then there's Jacqueline Straughan and Peter Franc's duet that's like a fight over who leads: Franc twirls Straughan, but Straughan also lifts Franc's leg over her head, shoves his shoulders and spins him around.