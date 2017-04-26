Minimalism suits Sorce just fine—if the production had used a more elaborate set, her roars of anguish would have shredded it. Even at her most unhinged, she makes sure you never doubt Medea's power or the logic behind her self-immolating revenge. In her deep, throaty voice, she sells Medea's defining belief: that Jason is not only a treacherous spouse, but a cog in a misogynist machine.

To Medea, men like Jason are both oppressive and weak, a point she mockingly underscores by declaring the horrors endured by men at war can't compare with the agony of childbirth. The pressure to bow before those she believes to be feeble enrages her, and is part of what drives her to upend the status quo in the grisliest manner she can imagine.



It's not until the end that Mouawad uncorks the fake blood. Yet his stripped-down vision makes every moment of the play feel emotionally violent. In one haunting scene, the lights dim around Medea, allowing her face to shine in the darkness. You feel as if there's no one but you and her in the theater. It's so intimate you feel you're in Medea's skin, tormented by Jason and longing to see him on his knees.