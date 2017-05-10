When Omar finally shows up for dinner, Cindy and Rick are on the verge of making out. But it's not clear whether Omar caught them in the act, because he comes through the door rambling about writer's block. It seems aimless until the analogy between his and Cindy's relationship lands. "If this is what I love, how could that love fuck me over?" he says, looking at Rick and Cindy.

Realizing they've been caught, Rick goes on a defensive rant. Omar doesn't argue back, sitting on a kitchen stool and listening calmly while munching on some celery.