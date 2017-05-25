At the Reuben Awards, you're going to be talking about "a personal approach to comics history." What does that mean?

When I was in college, if you were into comics, it was embarrassing to let anybody know. I'd go to the 7-Eleven—a particular one that was over on Holgate Street—and sit across the street until midnight when no customers were there, run in, grab comics off the rack and get them in a brown paper bag as fast as I could. My big surprise was that it wasn't just kids that came into my first retail store…it was lawyers and doctors and every kind of professional…dropping two, three hundred dollars and liking the fact that they could come into someplace and share their love of this particular art form without being embarrassed. That taught me the lesson that comics are for everyone. They have every bit as much literary value these days as any other form of literature.