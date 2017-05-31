WW: Did you make a conscious effort to step back from films?

Pauly Shore: I don't know if it was conscious. I mean, I had a good run doing what I did, you know? All my stars lined up. I was on MTV. I was in the movies, HBO specials, albums, everything. Whatever it was that I did…you can only do that for so long, you know? So, I had a good run, and, ever since then, I've been doing my own thing. I have a new series [The Pauly Shore Podcast Show] that just came out on Crackle-—basically like a talk show where I interview different celebrities and comedians. A lot of people that I interview (like Bob Saget or Judd Apatow or Dexter from The Offspring), I mean, they're loved by the world, and that's why I wanted to sit down with them. I'm always getting interviewed, it was nice for me to interview other people, you know what I mean? It's not about me. It's about other people, and I like that.

