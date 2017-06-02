Modern architecture: It's surprisingly controversial in Portland!
Often seen as part and parcel with gentrification and/or Californication, Portlanders argue bitterly over buildings like my new favorite, the so-called Death Star, and the Fair-Haired Dumbbell, which may just unseat it if it gets a paint job.
If people didn't like the stuff, it wouldn't get built. If you want to see some of the best that got built in the last year, tomorrow is the day, as the sixth annual Portland Modern Home Tour returns. The tour runs Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and features seven homes around Portland, Lake Oswego, Happy Valley and Camas, Washington. You can get tickets, or creep the spaces in advance, here.
This is pretty much the only time you'll get to poke around these stylish buildings, and I've had a great time on the tour in years past. Go, then have better ammo when arguing with people who think we should all live in the bungalows their forebears hated.
Here's a map of all the houses you'll tour:
