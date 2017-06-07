Savanna Youngquist's Being Half and Whole creates a deceivingly placid scene. Folded papers designed to look like envelopes addressed to "The Visitor" explain that it's telling the story of an affair between the artist's boyfriend and her twin sister. But even without that information, you can sense that it's telling a silently fraught love story. The installation almost blends into the gallery's blank walls: Two white pillows hang on the wall, one with a head-sized imprint that crumples the plush surface like a crater. Two facing mirrors reflect phrases in white script onto each other. "We don't hug" is written on one, "Because hugging you would be like hugging myself" on the other.