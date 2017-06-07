4. Take your time removing the pie from your face.

Getting the pie off your face is where you get to inject your own unique clowning personality. It can happen pretty naturally: When there's a mound of shaving cream over your entire face, you want to get rid of it. "If you get something in your mouth, just blow it out," says Ocasio. "It's a nice comedic effect." You're supposed to pull the tin straight off instead of dragging it down across your face. That way, you'll leave more of the cream intact. One of the other workshop attendees dramatically wiped his eyes clean one at a time. I found myself motorboat exhaling before pulling my sunglasses out from under a layer of shaving cream—a stylistic touch Ocasio had recommended.