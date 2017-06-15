There are a few human characters in Avenue Q, including Brian (Dave Cole) and Christmas Eve (Justine Davis), a soon-to-be-married couple living in an apartment on the eponymous New York street. Yet most of their puppet neighbors (played by actors in dark clothing) are seamlessly imbued with life. There’s the very furry Kate Monster (Hannah Wilson), bickering Bert-and-Ernie types Nicky and Rod (James Sharinghousen and Matthew Brown), and Princeton (Isaiah Rosales), a college graduate who slinks into the play with a song that has an equally gloomy and witty title, “What Do You Do With a B.A. in English?”

There are a few human characters in Avenue Q, including Brian (Dave Cole) and Christmas Eve (Justine Davis), a soon-to-be-married couple living in an apartment on the eponymous New York street. Yet most of their puppet neighbors (played by actors in dark clothing) are seamlessly imbued with life. There’s the very furry Kate Monster (Hannah Wilson), bickering Bert-and-Ernie types Nicky and Rod (James Sharinghousen and Matthew Brown), and Princeton (Isaiah Rosales), a college graduate who slinks into the play with a song that has an equally gloomy and witty title, “What Do You Do With a B.A. in English?”