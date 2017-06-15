Helen (Devon Allen) owns a hotel in the strange Scottish town Helensburgh, which hosts seaside tourism, a nuclear weapons facility and a peace camp. Evan (Matt DiBiasio) grew up on the nuclear base and went to school with Helen’s son, whom he brutally bullied. When he returns to his hometown for a visit, Evan unwittingly books a room at Helen’s inn. Not surprisingly, they don’t get along.

