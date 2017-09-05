Grant, who grew up in Colorado, came to Portland after spending a decade in New York's jazz scene. It might not have been divine intervention that brought him to the Pacific Northwest, but there was some happenstance involved. Unbeknownst to him, around the time he was trying to figure out the next step in his career, someone entered his name into a pool of applicants to fill a vacancy in PSU's jazz studies department. It was, he says, a "dream gig."