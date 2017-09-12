That's best summed up by an installation by New York artist Dave McKenzie: two typed and framed letters, both addressed to an unknown driver who almost hit McKenzie as he was crossing the street. In one letter, he had the right of way. "You made the decision that your needs were more important than my life" he writes. In the other, the driver had the right of way. "In that moment, I decided that my needs were more important than the potential consequences of my actions," he writes, and ruminates on the possibility that the driver could have tried to swerve out of the way and end up fatally injured.