During the traumatic scenes that follow, Sohigian brilliantly sustains the illusion that Jason and Tyrone are two halves of one soul, trying to balance a need for control with a longing to strike out. Yet the dialogue still hits some false notes that the production can't quite overcome. Particularly frustrating is the play's refusal to acknowledge how disturbing it is that Margery would have sex with a teenage boy—there's even a line that goes so far as to include a joke about Margery and Timothy breaking a sink in a fit of passion.