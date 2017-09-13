An Octoroon always seems like it's one step ahead of you—it constantly wonders aloud about its own limits. Just as the melodrama is about to reach its climax, Gibson as Jacobs-Jenkins pauses the plot to address the audience. He tells us that he struggled to update this part of the play, since its big reveal involves a camera. That would have been surprising in the 1800s, since cameras were a new and exciting technology. Now, it seems cliche. "The theater is no longer an experience of novelty," says Gibson.