Martin wrote the script around a story he co-wrote with Bariaktari, who also produced the film. The Dead chronicles the wake of a man in his 40s named Charlie, whom we never see because the majority of the movie is shot from a low angle that keeps most of the casket out of sight. Instead, we learn about him through the friends and relatives who pour out praise, musings and scalding resentments to his corpse. Strictly through dialogue, the film sketches a portrait of a man whose life was fraught with banalities—marital rockiness, daddy issues—but who also made his fair share of bizarre decisions, like choosing to hide snakes in his house for his friend Jeremy (John Branch), who attends the wake sporting a leather jacket and a sinister smile.