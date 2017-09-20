North of Blue is kind of like the last 20 minutes of 2001: A Space Odyssey if Stanley Kubrick had a sense of humor. The first feature-length work from Portland animator Joanna Priestley is completely abstract. Instead of any kind of narrative, North is a collection of shapes and colors that shift together to create a trippy symphony of images. Made with 2D computer animation, lines whizz across the screen and form geometric structures. Humming blue dots pulse in and out of frame. It's backed by a dreamlike soundscape of synths and glass-like clinks.