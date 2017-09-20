Ever since its impending Portland arrival was announced over a year ago, Hamilton has become the city's most anticipated theater show in recent years, and arguably of all time. The musical doesn't open at the Keller Auditorium until late March, but you can buy a resale ticket now for no less than $475. Seats that aren't in the nosebleeds are going for up to five figures, including a few for $3,100.
Hamilton tickets are notoriously coveted. Lin Manuel Miranda's rap and R&B influenced musical, which tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and casts nonwhite actors in as founding fathers, continues to sell out months ahead of time on Broadway. The first time an online lottery for $10 tickets was held (a standard practice for Broadway shows), the website crashed due to site traffic 50 times higher than is typical for Broadway shows.
Hamilton's popularity has been unprecedented, both in terms of critical acclaim and financial success. In 2016, it set a record for the most Tony nominations, and won 11 of the 16 nominations. Last fall, it surpassed Wicked as the Broadway play to grosse the most in ticket sales in a single week. The record sales were announced shortly after Trump supporters called for a boycott in response to cast members asked audience member Mike Pence to "work on behalf us all."
So far, only season ticket holders and organizations buying tickets in bundles of over 20 have been able to buy tickets for the Portland run. Individual tickets won't be available to the public until two to four months before the show opens.
US Bank Broadway In Portland, the theater importer that's bring Hamilton to Portland, charges ticket prices according to demand. Obviously, Hamilton tickets will be in high demand. But considering the highest Broadway box office price ever charged—another record that's held by Hamilton—is $998, the primary seller tickets will be at a much more modest rate than their resale value.
Comments