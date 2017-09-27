The Eel is one of the longest rivers in California and one of the best preserved salmon routes along the Pacific. But increased human interference has put that in danger. For interviewee Eric Stockwell, a member of the Eel River Recovery Project, that's hardly a surprise. "What's difficult around here is that you come to realize people are disconnected from the landscape," he says. "The fish and the places that they choose to use are all indicators of our own environment. Modern people don't seem to connect the dots on all that."