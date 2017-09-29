But Fun Home's yearning for understanding imbues even the most uncertain and difficult moments with tenderness. In one scene, Bruce shames Alison into wearing a dress instead of a pair of Converse and a boyish T-shirt to a family party. "Do you want everyone talking about you behind your back?" he asks her. Through Alison's self-discovery, we can see Bruce's misguided hope of sparing his daughter from the pain he feels, while he remains deprived of the freedom she eventually finds.