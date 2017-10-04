Still, Every Brilliant Thing succeeds thanks to Lamb's everyman affability as well as its communal spirit. More than anything, it's an exercise in empathy. As the play progresses, it becomes as much about our narrator's depression as his mother's. Decades after his mother's attempt at suicide, he's listed hundreds of thousands of brilliant things. But as he reaches middle age, it becomes more and more clear that optimism isn't the same thing as happiness.