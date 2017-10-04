Night Lights: Pepper Pepper

For the past five years, drag queen and performance artist Pepper Pepper has emceed one of the Time Based Arts Festival's most treasured shows, Critical Mascara, which is somewhere between an arty drag show and a giant warehouse party. But Pepper has decide to move on to new artistic pursuits, so this year's Critical Mascara was the last. The new chapter in Pepper's career begins with the show that will kick off Night Lights, an annual series of outdoor, avant-garde video installations. Pepper has described the installation as "a staged feedback loop for participants to practice drag, lip-sync" in order to create "kaleidoscopic transformations." What specifically that means is to be determined, but it sounds pretty awesome. Regional Arts & Culture Council, 411 Northwest Park Ave., opensignalpdx.org. Begins at dusk Thursday, Oct. 5.