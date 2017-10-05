There are few people who would object to the claim that politics is a performance. The Reagan Show, a new documentary co-directed by Sierra Pettengill and Pacho Velez, promises a look into the pageantry and showmanship behind the presidency of Ronald Reagan, whose office was unprecedented in their use of video. Using archival news footage and White House video, the New York-based directors show Reagan in an array of candid situations, like the moments before the cameras start rolling, or when the microphones picked up on Nancy Reagan scolding her husband for not wearing a raincoat.