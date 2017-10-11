Portland's film world is rallying around the campaign. Along with Hollywood Theatre, Portland's most widely acclaimed filmmakers, Todd Haynes and Gus Van Sant, have voiced their support of keeping Movie Madness open. One of the perks for donating to the campaign is a screening of Beyond the Valley of the Dolls and a "doll-themed rarity" hosted by Haynes. Seattle's legendary video store Scarecrow Video, which was recently saved from closing by a Kickstarter fund and becoming a nonprofit, are advising Hollywood's campaign. There are 30 days left in the Kickstarter campaign.