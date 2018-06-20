A plethora of feminist commentary is packed into the play's narrative. While the gruesome rituals of vengeance the secretaries perform on men offer them a sense empowerment, it is fleeting at best. Not only are they devotees of Susan's religion—which is centered on losing weight by living entirely on SlimFast shakes—but they body shame and physically abuse one another. While the play's characters outwardly project strength, the misogyny in Big Bone is so ingrained and institutionalized that they can never fully escape it.