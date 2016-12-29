Man, if I had to choose just one thing that I read that was crucial and that saved me, especially this fall when nothing seemed to be going the way I'd hoped, when the world turned unpredictable and revealed itself as other despite my usual happy oblivion, that book would be Writings, by the painter Agnes Martin. Her paintings, I suppose, could be understood as a necessary demonstration of her words, which are so stark, assertive, abstract, as if arriving out of a lifetime of creative turbulence. At a time when I felt at a loss, surrounded by students who couldn't figure out why, exactly, we might continue to write, these essays were a reassurance that promised a way out. "Of course we know that an untroubled state of mind cannot last," Martin writes, "So we say that inspiration comes and goes but really it is there all the time waiting for us to be untroubled again." PETER ROCK, novelist, author of The Shelter Cycle.