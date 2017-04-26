The 22nd-century San Francisco that Mason describes is maybe a bit like the one of today: The rich are terrifyingly rich, all is surveilled by the impersonal eye of drones and bots, and everybody poor is fucked. But now the oceans have risen, most of the rest of the world is crumbled slum, and AI has become a complex nest of minds within civilization's hive—communicated with only by people like Irina, whose implant gives her perfect recall and also lets her penetrate the alien landscapes of digital intelligence. She, like others with the implant, is being hunted by a rogue and powerful AI.