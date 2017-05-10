This book takes every opportunity to burnish its subject's bona fides by means of geographical coincidence (Hemingway was another poet of the Keys), drinking buddies (Hunter S. Thompson was a friend?), and left-field tributes (Bob Dylan was a fan?!), but the guiding tone tacitly places its subject within the guilty pleasure zone. For the most part, A Good Life All the Way would like readers to consider Buffett as far more (and, at times, a little less) than just a musician, which makes for an oddly tone-deaf music bio. "Margaritaville" may well be the furthest flowering of Buffett's singular muse, and casual listeners might believe a shambling barroom crooner had backed into a hit single, tapping the low-key aggressive triumphalism of sun-baked dissipation for retirees of all ages.