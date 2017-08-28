The heroic former candidate who endured more abuse than anyone deserves for holding policy views that the vast majority of Americans agree with, will speak at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Clinton is touring in support of a new book (which makes this cultural news, not news news), so we are pleased to tell you that one of the most capable and admired politicians in this nation's history, a paragon of quiet dignity, decency and sensibility, will come here to Portland.