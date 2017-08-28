Hillary Clinton, the brave, strong and fundamentally honest woman who was failed by the American people (and possibly the Russians) will be coming to Portland on December 12.
The heroic former candidate who endured more abuse than anyone deserves for holding policy views that the vast majority of Americans agree with, will speak at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Clinton is touring in support of a new book (which makes this cultural news, not news news), so we are pleased to tell you that one of the most capable and admired politicians in this nation's history, a paragon of quiet dignity, decency and sensibility, will come here to Portland.
People lie so much about Hillary, and repeat the idea that she is unpopular so much, that you may be mistaken in believing she is unpopular. She in fact stomped her opposition in the primary by 3.6 million votes, and went on to win the popular vote in the presidential election by 2.9 million votes, despite a number of unfair and unnecessary obstacles.
Clinton's new book, What Happened, is about what happened during the campaign, something special investigator Robert Mueller is certainly also writing at length about. (His book will be called a "report.")
Here's how Simon and Schuster describes the book:
“Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules… She lays out how the 2016 election was marked by an unprecedented assault on our democracy by a foreign adversary.”
