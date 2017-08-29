Yost currently has a book for sale at Powell's titled A Shot of Whiskey and a Kiss You'll Regret in the Morning, where Twitter user Izzy (@badplantmom) found his book in the small press section, prompting her to craft a Tweet of three of Yosts' poems and the caption: "This guy is a PUBLISHED poet." The Tweet now has more than 2,000 retweets and 8,000 likes, because the internet is a very mean place.