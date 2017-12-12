Warning? Threat? Friendly advice? If there's any lesson from Luke Harding's new book Collusion (Vintage, 368 pages, $16.95), it's that even the smallest fish is wise to keep its guard up on anything vaguely involving Russian intelligence. After all, we were at the same hotel where ardent Putin critic Mikhail Lesin's body was found. Lesin was so drunk that he just kept falling and smashing his head and body into hard surfaces, or so the official story went. I wasn't that drunk…or was I?