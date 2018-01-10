Fire and Fury itself delves into the nature of learned failure, in the form of an extended discourse on David Halberstam's The Best and the Brightest, a favorite of Bannon which he invited other members of the incoming transition team to read. The Best and the Brightest reviews the failed war on Vietnam through the lens of all the top minds that designed and implemented it. In Wolff's telling, it's a guide to American institutions and the people who thrive inside them. The big takeaway from Bannon is that the "best" experts in politics, military and the sciences are often so caught up in their own paradigms that they become blind to certain realities that a detached and reasonable everyman can plainly see.