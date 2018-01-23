Though she was born in California in 1929, Le Guin's home has been Portland since 1958, when her husband took a job teaching at Portland State. And she did not leave her hometown untouched by her often astonishingly inventive fiction. In 1971's The Lathe of Heaven, she imagines a 21st-century Portland in which its population has swelled to unmanageable proportions and dreams must be managed because they become reality. When the main character is instructed to dream of a world without racism, he awakens to find that everyone's skin has become gray.