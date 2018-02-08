The obvious comparisons are to Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale, now filling Hulu with the relentlessly plaintive face of Elizabeth Moss. But the world of Clocks is not fantastical or far-fetched. It is our own, almost banal in the way it tears down its protagonists' sense of self or autonomy. If one climactic triumph feels like deus ex machina, the actual hope found in the book is the sort that became a hashtag during the 2016 election—the optimism of dogged, staggering persistence.