I liked the movie. I know it was really hard for them to get Portland Meadows and they got it. They shot in Burns [Ore.] and I was glad about that too. You're never sure about that stuff because it's all money and tax breaks, where they shoot. It was a story that didn't need to be in the Northwest, but I was glad it stayed here. The take on horse racing and the kid's life, a certain level of horse racing, the lowest big time level of horse racing—there are tracks like that everywhere.