Half-Native brothers Andre and Smoker, the children in question, are the kind of men who trap a bear with ham on a leash to see if they can get something for it. Their father, Pork, calls at night asking Andre to shoot him dead—with comically specific instructions—while their mom, Peg, might fit "a year's living into a long weekend." When Andre, possessed "of a cloudy fury behind his eyes" since the age of 12, shoots Smoker with buckshot, he is congratulated by a passing driver.