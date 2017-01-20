Comedian Louis C.K. began his three-night stand at Moda Center last night, but apparently he's already missing the intimacy of a true comedy club—or, barring that, a vintage arcade when comedy happens to be going down.
After headlining the local sports arena, C.K. dropped in at Ground Kontrol for monthly showcase No Pun Intendo, and ended up taking the stage (or rather, the corner of the room where the mic was set up) to perform what Portland comic Alex Falcone described on Twitter as "15 very surprised people."
According to Falcone, C.K. stopped by at the behest of his openers, Todd Glass and Dan Soder, who were looking for another set. He was goaded to the microphone by Glass and opened by saying, "I don't want to be here right now."
"People walked by and would look in the [windows] and mouth, 'Holy shit!'" Falcone says.
C.K. did about 15 minutes and kept it "very loose," Falcone says. He told a poop joke he'd just written on the airplane, a "why did the chicken cross the road" joke that included some commentary on race relations, and reeled off a few of "the grossest sentences he could think of."
And yes, he insisted on paying the $3 cover.
"It's a thing New York comics do that L.A. comics wouldn't," Falcone says of the surprise set. "Someone told me he likes to battle a little bit, because the big shows are easy. He was looking for a tussle."
C.K. performs tonight and tomorrow at Moda Center's Theater of the Clouds.
