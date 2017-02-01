Moving forward, there are bound to be more efforts and gatherings dedicated to speaking out against the Trump administration. Many of them will prove to be a colossal waste of time, and others will help to inspire change. Of course, protest goers will never admitted that they wasted their time, and those who blindly oppose rallies and marches will never admit that demonstrations can sometimes lead to change. But regardless of what you believe or where you stand on the issues, it's a good idea to buy stock in poster board and Sharpies, because it's going to be a long four years.