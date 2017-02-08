Bridgetown Comedy Festival recently confirmed nine performers who will perform in this year's festival.
The list includes Janeane Garofalo, festival co-founder Matt Braunger and veteran of every Bridgetown ever Baron Vaughn. The organizers also booked Patton Oswalt for a pre-festival show at the Schnitzer.
Here's Janeane Garofalo in Broad City.
Along with Braunger, Garofalo, Vaughn and Oswalt, the confirmed comedians are Karen Kilgariff of Mr. Show, Jackie Kashian of Lady Dynamite, Laurie Kilmartin of Last Comic Standing, Nico Santos of Chelsea Lately, and Dave Hill of Inside Amy Schumer.
There are still over 100 more performances to be announced, which will include standup, improv, sketch, and podcasts tapings. Along with booking nationally recognized comedians, the organizers put out a call for entry submissions, which means there's normally a pretty large spectrum of recognition across the curated lineup.
Over its ten years of existence, Bridgetown has hosted big names like Kristen Schaal, Margret Cho, Amy Schumer, and Fred Armisen, and has helped to bring national attention to the Portland comedy scene. Plenty of their mid-billed acts from previous years have gone on to become huge names in comedy, like Hannibal Buress and Eric Andre.
This year's festival is scheduled for May 4-7, and will be held in a bunch of different venues in Southeast including Doug Fir and Revolution Hall. Early bird passes for the festival are available here.
