Debates regarding freedom of speech and PC culture wars continue to be waged on campuses across the country.
Unfortunately, differences of opinion occasionally dissolve into acts and threats of violence, as was the case this year when Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter attempted to speak at UC Berkeley. It’s often regrettable when protests become violent, but it makes sense. After all, alt-right bigots and liberal college students are pretty much equally insufferable.
Now, a college in the Midwest is facing a different kind of challenge when it comes to students' comfort levels. But this time, the complaint is being lodged by someone with a more conservative perspective.
Donna Kikkert, a student at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, is taking her professor to court after receiving an F in her Advanced Creative Writing Poetry class. She’s demanding the law force her professor to give her an A, and strongly suggests that the professor be fired.
And it's all because Donna didn't want to read gay literature.
Her professor, Patricia Dyjak, taught a class that Kikkert alleges, "…has swung the pendulum far to the side of LGBT students and, in doing so, has chosen to totally discount the importance and the validity of the mainstream student population."
There are a whole bunch of problems with this, and I intend to point a few of them out while making reference to the only five poems I’ve ever actually read. Because I honestly don’t know much about poetry. I mostly only know about various types of well whiskey and rivers: ancient, dusky rivers.
First of all, It doesn't matter weather you get an F or an A as a creative writing major. You'll be unemployable regardless.
And secondly, I’m willing to begrudgingly accept that individuals have the right to avoid literature written by and/or for the LGBTQ+ community, but that does not mean a student can impose their personal ideals onto a professor, and thusly the rest of the class. If anything, it sounds like Kikkert needs to work on her empathy. Because empathy is a lot like a red wheelbarrow glazed with rain water beside the white chickens. So much depends upon it.
Kikkert instead wanted her class to more closely focus on classic authors like Robert Frost. And while Frost certainly wrote classic literature, I don’t think he’s what you should be focusing on in an advance collegiate course. Though I do think it’s fair to say that suing your teacher for getting an F definitely counts as taking the road less traveled by. I’m just not sure how much of a difference it’ll make.
And all that aside, Donna Kikkert is in her fifties, and that means she's way too old to be pulling this shit.
You’re never too old to get an education, and people of all ages should always be encouraged to seek higher learning. But this is the kind of shit you’d expect from a spoiled seventeen-year-old girl, not a fifty-something grown woman. Besides, every creative writing major knows that cool kids don’t sue their school. If you’re real cool, then you leave school, lurk late, strike straight, sing sin, thin gin, and pretend to know what the fuck a “Jazz June” is.
Kikkert also Alleges that, while showing a tattoo to the class, Professor Patricia Dyjak exposed her breasts to the students. This is both a sensitive and complicated issue. Because, on the one hand, that does sound rather inappropriate. But on the other hand, if you’re taking a poetry class from a woman with a tattoo and an M.A. in women’s studies, then of course you’re going to see her breasts at some point during the semester. After all, people with M.A.s in women’s studies say “body positive” more often than anyone else. And everyone knows that people who frequently use the phrase “body positive” are at least two hundred times more likely to casually reveal their breasts at inopportune times. That’s common knowledge at this point, even in a place like Stevens Point, Wisconsin (which sounds like a pretty how town, if you ask me).
Of course, the most obvious problem with all this is that Kikkert knowingly enrolled in a poetry class before being disgruntled by the volume of LGBTQ+ literature on the required reading list. And that's absolutely ridiculous. I mean, she was taking a poetry class for fucks sake. And everyone knows that all poetry is kinda gay.
