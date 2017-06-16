The thing is, Hyman never told anyone about her dominatrix days. And while a case could technically be made that failure to disclose such information is itself behavior unbecoming an officer, the fact that she never mentioned it means that someone must've recognized her. So the real problem isn't Hyman's previous work history so much as the fact that a co-worker recognized her and filed a complaint because he's too embarrassed to work with a woman he's jacked off to. And if that man can't work with someone from his spank bank, then how the fuck can he be trusted to protect the American people?