New Jersey sheriff's officer Kristen Hyman is fighting to keep her job after it was revealed that she'd previously appeared in bondage films as a dominatrix.
Hyman's department believes she is guilty of conduct unbecoming a public employee, and she faces a disciplinary hearing on June 27th.
There's a bit of fun irony to a dominatrix facing a disciplinary hearing. Of course, that fun is diminished since her punishment most likely won't involve a bit of heavy flogging followed by a few tender moments of aftercare. Instead, she'll probably just get fired, and I don't think you get aftercare when you get fired.
It's odd that her department wouldn't want to have Hyman as an officer, because a dominatrix sounds like a great addition to any police force.
Obviously (and I don't want to make this joke, but I think I have to), she knows her way around a pair of handcuffs (or, for those of you who BDSM on a budget, a bag of zip ties). She can also take control of a situation, subdue full grown men, and probably knows how to put someone in a chokehold without killing them, which is something some officers still seem to be struggling with.
And it's not like police departments have great public relations right now. If anything, hiring a dominatrix sounds like the sort of sex-positive publicity stunt people could get behind.
But this isn't about her qualifications as an officer. The controversy surrounding Hyman's employment is largely due to the negative stigma surrounding sex workers. And because that stigma follows them even after they leave the industry, few porn stars smoothly transition to mainstream employment. Though there are a few retired performers who've made it work.
Skin Diamond makes music, Tiffany Million changed her name to Sandra Scott and became a bounty hunter, Mary Carey ran for governor of California in 2003, and Asia Carrera moved to Utah, where people hate porn, so fewer folks recognize her. And while it's great she's been able to carry on with her life and devote herself to Pastafarianism, it must be awkward to always be the only porn star at a mormon dinner party.
Sasha Grey appears in the occasional horror flick and presumably still licks toilets in her spare time.
Remy LaCroix (who I assume got her name from Wisconsin's horniest brand of sparkling water) retired from the adult film industry and is allegedly training to be an EMT. That's a noble calling, and I don't think that her career in porn should prevent her from becoming a health care professional. I do hope, though, that she ends up using a defibrillator to resuscitate one of her fans. That way, there'll be at least one confused dude out there who owes his life to a woman he once watched get gang-banged.
Unfortunately, these success stories are few and far between. Despite the fact that a solid porn resume clearly shows that you work well with others, many former sex workers have a hard time finding a job. And those who do find employment often face discrimination in the workplace, as is the case with Kristen Hyman.
The thing is, Hyman never told anyone about her dominatrix days. And while a case could technically be made that failure to disclose such information is itself behavior unbecoming an officer, the fact that she never mentioned it means that someone must've recognized her. So the real problem isn't Hyman's previous work history so much as the fact that a co-worker recognized her and filed a complaint because he's too embarrassed to work with a woman he's jacked off to. And if that man can't work with someone from his spank bank, then how the fuck can he be trusted to protect the American people?
Honestly, I just don't see how a few years of femdom can disqualify Hyman from being a cop. After all, there are cops who have been filmed killing people who still get to keep their jobs, so it really doesn't seem fair to fire an officer for wearing leather and making people cum.
Comments